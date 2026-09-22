How to get Belgium vs Italy tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Two giants of European football meet as Belgium host Italy in a high-stakes UEFA Nations League clash at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Matches between these international heavyweights consistently deliver elite technical quality, tactical intrigue, and dramatic moments on the international stage.

With high demand expected from both sets of supporters, securing a seat inside the stadium requires quick action. GOAL provides all the crucial match details, fixture schedules, pricing info, and direct links to get your tickets right now.

When is Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Belgium vs Italy takes place at the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Koning Boudewijnstadion

Where to buy Belgium vs Italy tickets?

Official match tickets are distributed through the Royal Belgian Football Association portal and official UEFA ticketing channels. General sale windows typically launch a few weeks before kickoff, but primary allocations sell out rapidly due to high demand across Europe.

If the listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms StubHub your way to go to secure seats before kickoff.

How much are Belgium vs Italy tickets?

Primary ticket prices on official platforms start at around €35 for upper-tier general admission seating behind the goals, while central pitchside sections range higher based on stadium location and category.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms StubHub an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from around €42.

Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Belgium vs Italy Form

Belgium arrive in reasonable shape, having gone three wins from five across their recent matches. Their World Cup campaign produced wins over the USA, Senegal, and New Zealand before a quarter-final defeat to Spain, and they drew 0-0 with Iran in the group stage. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded three, with the Spain defeat their only loss by a single-goal margin.

Italy's recent run tells a different story. Mancini inherits a side that has won two and lost two of their last five, with a draw also in that stretch. The two friendly wins over Greece and Luxembourg in June offered some late encouragement, but defeats to Norway and Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the qualifying cycle underline why the rebuild is necessary. Italy scored five goals and conceded six across that run.

Belgium vs Italy: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in Italy's favour, a 1-0 away win for the Azzurri in the Nations League in November 2024. That result followed a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Bologna the previous month, a match that underlined how closely matched these sides have been in recent years. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, which span Nations League and European Championship football, Italy hold the stronger record, winning three times to Belgium's one, with one draw. Italy have conceded just four goals across those five fixtures.







