Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Belgian server and stream World Cup matches for free on the Dutch-speaking VRTor the French-speaking RTBF.
In Belgium, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the country's two major public broadcasting organizations: VRT and RTBF.
This dual-broadcaster setup ensures that comprehensive, free-to-air coverage is available in both of Belgium's primary languages.
Here is the breakdown of how to watch the tournament based on your region and language:
📺 Television & Streaming
Broadcaster
Target Audience
VRT
Dutch-speaking (Flanders)
RTBF
French-speaking (Wallonia)
Because both VRT and RTBF are public networks, football fans across all of Belgium will be able to watch the entire 2026 tournament completely free-to-air without needing to pay for a premium subscription.