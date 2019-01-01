Bayern's Coman says he has 'nothing to prove' to PSG

The winger says that his performances will improve and become more consistent when he is fully fit after an injury plagued spell in Bavaria

winner Kingsley Coman has said that he has “nothing to prove” to PSG as he prepares to take on a more important role with the team.

Coman, 22, is on course to win his fourth league title with Bayern, should they better Dortmund’s result on the final day of the season.

PSG’s youngest ever player, he left in 2014 for before teaming up with Bayern a year later on loan prior to a permanent move in 2017.

“I have no resentment with PSG,” he told Canal+. “But I also think that I have nothing to prove to them.

“To have been able to play for a big club and leave a big club is already a satisfaction for me.”

The French champions are still aiming for their maiden title and Coman wants them to succeed, but not at the cost of his own club.

“It was a complicated season for them,” he assessed. “They had very high goals and it’s not easy to reach them.

“Their goal is the Champions League. At Bayern hit as been six years since they won. [Manchester] City has invested a lot but haven’t won it, either.

“You have to have the luck of the draw, the luck in the some matches. I think they (PSG) will show that they can do better. I hope.”

With Frank Ribery exiting the Bavarian club in the summer, Coman, by default, will be expected to step up and replace Ribery as the club’s first-choice winger.

A scorer of eight goals this season, Coman promises that there is more to come from him when he can play without injuries interrupting him.

“The last two years I was often injured,” he said. “When I feel 100 percent physically, I will try to play as before, to attack, because that’s my style of play.”

Left out of ’s World Cup squad because of injury and thus denied the chance of a winner’s medal, the Paris-born ace is looking forward to playing a bigger part for his national team in the fuure.

“I have not shown all my abilities in France yet. I’m still young,” he added.

“The 2018 World Cup was never a problem for me. I was very happy for them and, as I said before, I’ve had a lot of success in my career and will have the opportunity to play in other World Cups.”