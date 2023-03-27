Bayern star Leroy Sane unsettled in Munich as frequent commutes to see wife and children in England revealed

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has been frequently commuting from England to Germany to spend time with his family, a report has revealed.

WHAT HAPPENED? It is thought that Sane's wife, Candice Brook, no longer wants to live in Munich. And according to Bild, the American model has moved back to the UK, splitting time between London and Manchester.

Sane missed training in Munich last week, commuting back to England to spend time with his family. Sane has reportedly been living by himself in Munich, with his villa currently undergoing repairs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester City man has seen his form drop off since the World Cup, with the winger only scoring twice since his return from Qatar. He lost his regular starting spot in Julian Nagelsmann's side in early February.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sane made headlines earlier this season for missing the team bus prior to the Bavarians' contest with Borussia Monchengladbach. The winger took a private car to the stadium, and didn't start as his side lost 3-2.

WHAT NEXT? Sane will hope to see his fortunes change under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who once tried to buy Sane while the manager of Chelsea two years ago.