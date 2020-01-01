Bayern's signing of Nubel defended by Kahn as he denies keeper will be loaned out

The legendary former shot-stopper thinks a man due to link up with the German champions at the end of the season can eventually replace Manuel Neuer

director Oliver Kahn has defended the club's decision to sign Alexander Nubel, while denying the goalkeeper will be loaned out when the summer transfer window opens.

Nubel will join Bayern from Schalke on a free transfer at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, having signed a pre-contract agreement with the champions back in January.

Manuel Neuer has been the club's first-choice shot-stopper for the best part of a decade, but he was linked with a move away from the club earlier this year due to stalled negotiations over a new deal.

Bayern's acquisition of Nubel fuelled speculation surrounding Neuer's future, but rumours were squashed conclusively when he signed an extension in May which will see the 34-year-old remain at Allianz Arena through to 2023.

Kahn says that, although Nubel will have to accept a role as a back-up keeper for the time being, he was signed to succeed Neuer between the sticks in the long term.

"It was a sensible decision at the time," the Bayern great told Sky 90 of the club's move for the star.

"It is a path he is taking - to accept the situation with Manuel Neuer and to line up behind Manuel Neuer and gradually become number one."

When asked if Nubel could be sent out on loan ahead of the 2020-21 season, Kahn responded: "Nobody thinks about a loan here, we are all happy that Alex comes to us.

"There is nothing better than having two excellent goalkeepers."

Kahn added on Nubel's choice to swap guaranteed football at Schalke for a place among Hansi Flick's substitutes: "To judge him at the present time is very, very early.

"Nubel should first arrive in Munich and acclimatise. Everything else will be seen then. It is anything but an easy situation for the boy."

Neuer has kept three clean sheets in Bayern's first four outings following the resumption of the season on May 18.

The coronavirus outbreak saw the club's march towards an eighth successive title halted for two months, but wins against Union Berlin, , and over the last fortnight have seen them move seven points clear at the top of the table.