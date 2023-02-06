Bayern president insists club won't follow Man Utd's Ronaldo stance by terminating Neuer's contract after bombshell interviews

Bayern Munich's president has insisted they will not terminate Manuel Neuer's contract despite him speaking against the club in external interviews.

Neuer criticises Bayern in bombshell interviews

Situation compared to CR7's at Man Utd

But president claims there will be no termination

WHAT HAPPENED? Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, has spoken out on Neuer's decision to give interviews where he criticised the club and played down the idea that the goalkeeper could depart as a result of his actions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, not at all," Hainer told BR24 Sport, when asked if Bayern would terminate Neuer's contract like United did with Cristiano Ronaldo after his own bombshell interview before the World Cup "That's why we are FC Bayern Munich. At FC Bayern Munich we will always clarify such things internally. Such things make FC Bayern strong and special," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neuer - who serves as Bayern's club captain - has been vocal in his criticisms of the club in recent times, giving interviews to The Athletic and German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung where he discussed the dismissal of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic, who he maintains a close relationship with.

He also discussed the recent injury he sustained while on a holiday away from his club duties, breaking his leg and forcing Bayern to act quickly and snap up Yann Sommer in the January transfer window. Neuer has already been criticised by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Ronaldo saw his contract terminated at United via mutual consent ahead of the World Cup after dropping an unauthorised interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the running of the club, current manager Erik ten Hag and discussed its goings on.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? The German stopper has to watch the rest of the 2022-23 season from the sidelines while Sommer takes his place between the sticks, as he continues to recover from a broken leg.