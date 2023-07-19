Bayern Munich women star Giulia Gwinn speaks out on rejecting naked Playboy cover shoot as she outlines desire to 'present myself as a footballer'

Bayern Munich women star Giulia Gwinn has explained why she rejected a naked cover shoot with Playboy magazine.

Gwinn offered cover shoot

Rejects opportunity

Speaks out on reasons

WHAT HAPPENED? German midfielder Gwinn has revealed that she was offered the chance to take part in a naked cover shoot for Playboy to promote the Women's World Cup, but she chose to decline the offer. Instead, she hopes to make an impression on the pitch, although she will miss the tournament through injury, with Germany set to play Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea in their group.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to AS, Gwinn said: "I respect Playboy as a journalistic product, but then I prefer to present myself as a footballer on the field.

"In general, I think and hope that we will have much more exciting and important issues to discuss, especially now with the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gwinn had hoped to make Germany's squad for the World Cup, but she has not managed to recover from a cruciate ligament injury in time.

WHAT NEXT? Gwinn will cheer Germany on as they approach the World Cup, with their opening game against Morocco set to take place on July 24.