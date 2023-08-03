Bayern Munich have been urged not to spend €100m on Harry Kane by the German media and labelled the striker as a '30-year-old bone.'

German media slammed Bayern's potential £85m deal

Critic calls Kane a "30-year-old bone"

Kane could buy out the contract for £20m

WHAT HAPPENED? BILD reporter, Raimund Hinko, launched a scathing attack on the German champions for their relentless pursuit of Kane as Tottenham remain firm that they want a club-record fee of £85m (€100m/$107m) for the player. He believes that paying that kind of money for a 30-year-old is a complete waste and urged the club to finish playing "poker".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course, I wish I had never had to write that letter. Perhaps it's a last-ditch effort to keep you, who watch over the weal and woe of FC Bayern, from spending €100m or more on a - sorry - 30-year-old bone. Although I apologise again to all players over 30, there are quite a number of mature, experienced professionals who have stayed young, who are in top shape, and whose careers are only just beginning at 30.

"Why the hell are Tottenham now even making fun of FC Bayern and spreading rumours that they want to buy Mathys Tel (Bayern's 18-year-old French forward). You can't let Tottenham show you up, dear Bayern officials. Don't ridicule. Who are they from this London suburb anyway? English champions in Stone Age football 62 and 72 years ago," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Bayern might completely avoid paying that kind of fee for Kane if the England international decides to buy out his contract for around £20m (€23.17m/$25.31m). Otherwise, the Bavarians might have to wait until next summer when his £200,000-a-week deal expires.

WHAT NEXT? If Bayern fail to thrash out a deal for Kane before Tottenham's 2023-24 season opener against Brentford, the England captain might continue at the London club. It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga outfit step up their pursuit as they are currently without a world-class No. 9 since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona.