Bayern Munich target Ziyech signs Ajax extension

The Morocco international has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie champions but has agreed to an additional year on his current deal

star Hakim Ziyech has signed a contract extension with the Eredivisie champions through the 2021-22 season, the club has announced.

The international, who most recently has been linked with , was on a deal that was set to expire in June 2021.

Ziyech enjoyed his best season for Ajax in 2018-19 as the 26-year old scored 16 goals and added 13 assists in the Eredivisie, helping to spark their return to the Eredivisie summit over rivals .

He added another three goals and three assists in last season's , which aided Ajax in their miraculous run through the competition that saw them fall just short of the final thanks to a second-leg stoppage time goal by 's Lucas Moura in the semi-finals.

It was widely expected the young stars of that Ajax side would be the target of Europe's elite clubs, and before the season was out, midfielder Frenkie de Jong had agreed to join champions .

This summer, De Jong was followed out the door by club captain Matthijs de Ligt, who moved to champions after scoring the goal that knocked the Italian giants out of the Champions League last season.

Ziyech has been linked to Premier League clubs, including and , and was expected by some to join the exodus after his sparkling campaign, but the attacker has been vocal in his refusal to leave Ajax for just any new situation.

Following his return from the with Morocco, Ziyech revealed he had turned down an opportunity to go to La Liga club Sevilla, believing them to be on the same level of Ajax.

Bayern has become the latest club linked to Ziyech after their reported pursuit of star Leroy Sane took a hit following the winger's knee injury, which will require surgery.

But Ziyech appears to have made such a move less likely, or at least increased Ajax's bargaining position, by agreeing to add another season to his current contract.

Ziyech has opened the new season strong for the club, delivering an assist during 69 minutes of action in a 2-2 draw against Vitesse in their Eredivisie opener.

The winger got on the board in this year's Champions League with a goal in their qualifying stage first-leg draw with Greek side , scoring the opener in another 2-2 away draw.