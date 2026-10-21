Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Harry Kane leads Bayern's charge but Kompany's men let victory slip away

Bayern Munich played out a high-octane 2-2 draw against Arsenal in a match that showcased both the tactical sophistication and the defensive vulnerabilities of two European heavyweights. The hosts found themselves trailing in the 25th minute after Eberechi Eze, who replaced the injured Bukayo Saka, clinicaly finished an incisive Martin odegaard pass. However, Bayern responded with resilience; Harry Kane turned architect to set up Alphonso Davies for a fine equaliser before the interval, ensuring the momentum shifted back toward the German side.

The second period saw Bayern intensify their pressure, eventually taking the lead through a Harry Kane penalty in the 61st minute after Jurrien Timber was penalised for handball. Bayern dominated large portions of the central progression, generating an impressive 2.51 xG compared to Arsenal's 1.40. Yet, their inability to kill the game proved costly as Declan Rice arrived late to smash home an equaliser for the Gunners.





Goalkeeper & Defence

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

Neuer was relatively busy, facing five shots on target and producing three saves. He could do little about Eze's close-range finish, but he showed his trademark alertness to tip a late Jurriën Timber effort over the bar. His distribution remained key to Bayern's build-up, though he was beaten by Rice's late strike from a position where he might have expected better protection from his backline.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

Deployed at right-back, Laimer provided significant energy and industry. He nearly scored himself in the 67th minute following a fast break, but his shot was blocked. While he offered an outlet in transition, he struggled at times with the lateral movement of Arsenal's overlapping full-backs during the build-up to the visitors' second goal.

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

Upamecano was a defensive titan for most of the night, leading the match with 14 defensive interventions. He won three tackles and eight duels, providing a physical presence that largely nullified Kai Havertz. He was unlucky not to score with a header in the 49th minute that forced a sublime save from David Raya.

Kim Min-Jae - 5/10

A difficult evening for the South Korean, who looked slightly off the pace against Arsenal's rapid rotations. He was substituted at half-time for Jonathan Tah after a first half where he struggled to maintain the depth of the defensive line, particularly during the sequence leading to Eze's opening goal.

Josip Stanisic - 6/10

Starting on the left of the back four, Stanisic played a conservative role to balance Davies' advanced positioning. He was reliable in his positioning but lacked the explosive recovery speed needed to track Noni Madueke's surges late in the game.

Midfield

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 8/10

A masterclass in tempo control from the youngster. Pavlovic completed 61 accurate passes from 65 attempts, leading Bayern's distribution metrics. His ability to resist the Arsenal press allowed Bayern to transition effectively, though he was occasionally overrun when Declan Rice ramped up the intensity in the final twenty minutes.

Tom Bischof - 6/10

The young midfielder showed flashes of his technical ceiling but found it difficult to impose himself physically against the likes of Bruno Guimarães. He played a safe game, recycling possession efficiently without providing the final-third penetration required to break Arsenal's stubborn block.

Ismael Saibari - 6/10

Operating in a central attacking role, Saibari was industrious but lacked clinical execution. He attempted a long-range effort in the 33rd minute that flew off target and had another shot saved in the 52nd minute. His movement between the lines was useful, but he was replaced by Luis Díaz in the 68th minute as Bayern sought more directness.

Attack

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Gnabry worked hard on the right wing but struggled to find clean looks at goal. He had a shot blocked in the 21st minute and another in the 45th. While his defensive work rate helped Laimer, he didn't quite have the beating of Riccardo Calafiori on the night before being withdrawn in the 68th minute.

Alphonso Davies - 8/10

Played in a very advanced left-wing role, Davies was a constant threat. He scored the equaliser in the 35th minute with a composed finish following a brilliant Kane pass. His 0.56 xG from open play reflects his dangerous positioning, and he remained a thorn in Arsenal's side until his substitution in the 85th minute.

Harry Kane - 9/10

The undisputed star for Bayern. Kane was the primary creator and finisher, providing a stupendous throughball assist for Davies before coolly converting a 61st-minute penalty. With 1.11 xG and four total shots, he was the focal point of every dangerous Bayern attack, living up to his reputation as Arsenal's perennial tormentor.

Substitutes & Manager

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Kim Min-Jae and brought a sense of calm to the central defence. He dealt well with the aerial threat of Viktor Gyökeres after the Swede's introduction.

Luis Díaz - 6/10

Introduced in the 68th minute, Díaz provided fresh legs and direct running. He had a late effort blocked in the 76th minute but couldn't find the decisive moment before being replaced in stoppage time.

Lennart Karl - 6/10

The 68th-minute substitute for Gnabry showed good energy but struggled to get involved in the final third as Arsenal began to dominate the ball in the closing stages.

Nathaniel Brown - N/A

Came on in the 85th minute for Davies to shore up the left flank but had limited time to impact the game.

Bara Sapoko Ndiaye - N/A

A tactical 90th-minute introduction for Díaz.

Manager: Vincent Kompany - 7/10

Kompany's decision to deploy Davies high on the left was a tactical triumph, exploiting spaces behind Arsenal's high line. However, his side's tendency to drop deep after taking the lead invited the pressure that led to Rice's equaliser.