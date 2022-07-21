Bayern chief Kahn distances himself from Nagelsmann's criticism of 'weird' Barcelona transfers

The top executive was more diplomatic than the head coach about the Blaugrana's activity

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has distanced himself from the comments made by manager Julian Nagelsmann about Barcelona's transfer policy following Robert Lewandowski's departure to Camp Nou.

The Polish international forced his way out of Allianz Arena earlier this month drawing an end to an eventful eight-year stay at the German club. Barcelona paid £38m (€45 million/$45m) to sign Lewandowski, with a further €5m (£4.3m/$5m) potentially due in add-ons if certain clauses are met.

They have been able to pull several lucrative deals in the summer despite the club reportedly being in a dire financial situation, which prompted Nagelsmann to term Barcelona's summer business as "kind of weird".

What did Nagelsmann say on Barcelona's transfer business?

"They got a lot of new players, not only Robert," the German observed after the pre-season friendly against MLS outfit DC United.

"I don't know how to be honest, it's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy."

How did Kahn respond to Nagelsmann's comments?

Kahn publicly asked the head coach "not to be misled".

"You mustn't let yourself be misled. None of us can judge the internals from a distance. I find it a bit difficult to make judgments there. They'll know what they're doing," said Kahn on Wednesday.

How have Bayern Munich fared in the summer transfer window?

Bayern Munich have had a successful summer so far as they have managed to land Sadio Mane from Liverpool to help fill the void left by Lewandowski.

They have also signed Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, while roping in Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus for a base fee of €67 million (£57m/$69m).

However, it seems that the Bavarian club aren't done yet. Konrad Laimer and Mathys Tel are being heavily linked to the German champions as the club look to further bolster their ranks.