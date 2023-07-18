All change at Bayern Munich! Bundesliga champions hire RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to replace fired Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich undergoes a major change as RB Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund is hired to replace Hasan Salihamidzic.

Christoph Freund appointed as Bayern Munich's sporting director

Freund joins from RB Salzburg

The new appointment follows the departure of Hasan Salihamidzic

WHAT HAPPENED: Bayern Munich has announced the appointment of Christoph Freund as the club's new sporting director, effective from September 1, 2023. The 46-year-old Austrian will join Bayern from RB Salzburg, where he currently holds the same position. This move comes in the aftermath of Hasan Salihamidzic's departure from the club at the end of the previous season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the vacancy left by Salihamidzic, Bayern has been deliberating on a suitable replacement for the position of sporting director. The German champions have now finalized their decision with the appointment of Christoph Freund. Freund, who has been with RB Salzburg since 2015, will assume his new role at Bayern Munich once the current summer transfer window concludes. His experience and track record with Salzburg, including the development of young talents and consistent Champions League qualification, make him a compelling choice for the Bundesliga champions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Freund's association with RB Salzburg dates back to his playing days in the Austrian first division. He later rejoined the club as team manager in 2006 before taking on the role of sports coordinator in 2012. Freund succeeded Ralf Rangnick as Salzburg's sporting director for the 2015/16 season, overseeing the club's success in the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup. Under his leadership, Salzburg also achieved notable performances in European competitions, reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

WHAT NEXT: With Freund set to officially take on his new role as Bayern Munich's sporting director in September, he will be responsible for shaping the club's sporting direction and strategy. As Bayern aims to maintain its dominance in domestic and international competitions, Freund's experience in talent development and success with RB Salzburg will be crucial in ensuring the club's continued success.