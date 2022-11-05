Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies limps off injured as Canada World Cup dream under threat

Canada will be nervous about the fitness of Alphonso Davies after he went off injured during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Hertha Berlin.

Davies went off injured against Hertha Berlin

Canada start World Cup in less than three weeks

National team will fear over full-back's fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back was substituted 64 minutes into the clash in Berlin on Saturday, which the German giants went on to win 3-2. Davies limped off holding the back of his leg and was replaced by Lucas Hernandez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Canada international's latest injury comes just 18 days before the national team play their first match of the World Cup against Belgium.



Davies' injury on Saturday comes just a month after he was taken off in the clash against Borussia Dortmund...



WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIES? Bayern Munich have two more matches before the World Cup break, but they may take the safe route with their star full-back and limit his involvement. More information will be available once initial examinations are completed.