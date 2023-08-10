Wow! Bayern Munich agree €100m+ Harry Kane deal with Tottenham as Spurs star finally set for transfer exit

Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign striker Harry Kane in a deal worth over €100 million.
The Spurs forward is now set to join the Bundesliga champions, with David Ornstein reporting that Daniel Levy has finally decided to accept an offer from the German giants.
More follows...
