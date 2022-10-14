Bayern's 'mini-Gnabry' Sieb has Man Utd transfer goal & dreams of winning trophies at Old Trafford

Former Bayern Munich youth star Armindo Sieb has revealed that his ambition is to join Manchester United and win trophies with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old was a highly-rated prospect as he came through the youth ranks at Bayern and went on to make one senior appearance before joining second tier side Greuther Furth in the summer. However, the attacker still dreams of returning to the top level of the game, setting his sights on glory at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My dream club is actually Barcelona," Sieb told GOAL. "But two or three years ago, I actually set myself the goal of playing for Manchester United one day and winning titles there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sieb was compared to Bayern star Serge Gnabry during his time at the club because his team-mates believed he looks similar to the Germany international as well as plays like him. Since making the move to Greuther Furth, he has featured nine times in the league and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIEB? The Germany Under 19 international will hope to get his first goal of the season this weekend when his side meet Heidenheim in the 2. Bundesliga.