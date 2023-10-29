Bas Dost sends message from hospital bed after collapsing on pitch in worrying scenes as Eredivisie match between AZ and NEC is abandoned

Former Netherlands international forward Bas Dost collapsed on the pitch during an Eredivisie match but later regained consciousness.

The 34-year-old Dutch striker suddenly collapsed in the centre circle in the 90th minute of the Eredivisie clash between AZ Alkmaar and NEC on Sunday.

The referee initially did not stop the play but AZ defender David Moller Wolfe quickly understood the severity of the situation and immediately called for medical help. Physios rushed onto the pitch and the player was given treatment before being stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital.

The former Wolfsburg player has since regained consciousness and NEC shared a message from the forward from his hospital bed on social media.

"I'm doing well. The help I received on the field was fantastic. I'm in the hospital now and I feel good. Thanks for all the support!"

Dost did manage to put up a fist to the crowd as he was stretchered off the pitch at the AFAS stadium. NEC general manager Wilco van Schaik said that the simple gesture went a long way.

"That fist said a lot. Like a victory that he experienced himself," he told NOS. "He even wanted to visit the dressing room to talk to the group. That says a lot about the person Bas Dost and has made a big impression."

NEC were leading 2-1 against AZ when the incident took place and the match was subsequently abandoned.