'It is not what we want!' – Bart Verbruggen demands defensive improvement for Netherlands

Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has expressed disappointment over the national team's defensive record in recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. As Oranje prepare to face Greece and Germany, Verbruggen emphasized that keeping clean sheets requires a collective defensive effort.
Verbruggen demands defensive response from Oranje
As the Netherlands gear up for their final UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Greece and Germany, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has addressed the team's recent defensive statistics. While Verbruggen has already notched numerous clean sheets at club level with Brighton, during an ESPN interview, Oranje conceded five goals across their previous four matches in the group stage.
The 24-year-old did not shy away from evaluating the defensive frailties that need urgent attention before facing top-tier opposition.
Following late defensive changes that saw Virgil van Dijk drop out due to fitness issues—leaving 23 players before Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg was called up as a defensive replacement—the Dutch squad currently shares top spot in Group 2 alongside Greece on eight points, making defensive solidity paramount in the upcoming matches.
Clean sheets are a collective responsibility
Addressing the contrast between his club form and international defensive numbers, Verbruggen stressed that preventing goals is a team-wide duty rather than solely a goalkeeper's burden.
"Of course, you are disappointed when you concede goals," Verbruggen admitted regarding conceding five goals. "Keeping a clean sheet is a team effort, not just the goalkeeper's responsibility."
"My main task is to keep the ball out of the net, and I feel responsible for that, including organizing the defensive line when we concede."
Constructive evaluation and continuous self-optimization
Verbruggen revealed that the squad has already reviewed their defensive organization openly, insisting there is zero panic within the camp.
"It is not what we want, and it's something we have discussed. There is no panic whatsoever within the squad; rather, it is simply another aspect of our game that we can optimize moving forward," he stated.
Reflecting on his personal development, the goalkeeper added that he never views himself as a finished product, noting that combining daily hard work with accumulated experience is the key to continuous evolution.
Oranje ready for high-stakes tests against Greece and Germany
The Netherlands will host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to Berlin to face Germany on Monday, 16 November.
With the group stage reaching its climax, Verbruggen and his defensive team-mates know that cutting out individual and collective errors will be the key to securing qualification.
Armed with vast experience and an insatiable appetite for improvement, Verbruggen aims to anchor the Dutch goal with authority.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.