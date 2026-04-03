Barcelona welcome back their star player against Atlético... and three players feel under threat

Barcelona will welcome back one of their key players when they visit Atlético Madrid tomorrow, Saturday, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in their La Liga matchday 30 fixture.

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Spanish defender Eric García will return to the starting line-up against Atlético after recovering from injury, although it has not yet been decided which position he will occupy: right-back or centre-back.

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The newspaper reported that Eric Garcia’s inclusion in the starting line-up will be at the expense of one of three players in contention to be dropped: Ronald Araújo, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo.

Conversely, "Sport" confirmed that youngster Pau Cubarsi remains an untouchable fixture in the Catalan side’s defence.

Barça top the La Liga table with 73 points, four points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who sit second and are set to visit Real Mallorca tomorrow.