Barcelona vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barca against Man United in the Europa League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Barcelona and Manchester United are set to battle in the first leg of the Europa League knock-outs at Camp Nou on Thursday.

The Catalan giants' handsome wins over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stage weren't enough to finish above Inter and Bayern, against whom Xavi's men couldn't muster a victory.

However, the Spanish side, now playing in their second successive knock-outs in the second tier of European football, haven't lost in 16 games across all competitions since the 3-0 loss to Bayern and are 11 points clear in the La Liga title race, with the Spanish Super Cup already added to their cabinet this season.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag is tasked with keeping United's chances in four major competitions alive, having made it to the final of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup fifth round, besides bringing themselves to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

However, having failed to make the Champions League group stage with a sixth-placed finish in the league last season, the Red Devils started their Europa League campaign with a loss against Real Sociedad. They won the rest of their group games which aided their second-placed finish, which was enough for a place in the knock-outs.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Barcelona vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Manchester United Date: February 16, 2023 Kick-off: 12:45pm ET, 5:45pm GMT, 11:15pm IST Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN (Spanish-language), Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the Sony Sports network has rights to show Europa League games with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream UK BT Sport 2 BT TV India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Barcelona team news & squad

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets are confirmed to miss both the Europa League playoff fixtures with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Dembele's absence on the left flank is set to be filled by one of Gavi, Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha completing the front three. At the same time, Busquets' absence also means Gavi or Pedri can operate in the middle, while Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong may continue there as well.

No big change in defence, except for Xavi choosing between Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba at left-back.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Casado Midfielders Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Torre Forwards Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphina, Alarcon

Man Utd team news & squad

While it has been confirmed Mason Greenwood won't play for the club for the rest of the season, the Red Devils are without a number of other players for the match. Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony suffer from injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are suspended.

Meanwhile, Casemiro can play after missing the last two Premier League games as part of his three-game league ban, and the Brazilian will partner fellow countryman Fred in centre-midfield.

It won't be a surprise to see Ten Hag opting for Raphael Varane over Harry Maguire at the back, with Jadon Sancho to continue in attack along with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst