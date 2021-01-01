Barcelona vs Emelec: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

Barcelona return to league action after securing back-to-back Libertadores wins in the past two weeks

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Emelec

Reigning champions Barcelona currently sit two points behind leaders and Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec at the top after nine games.

They will go into Saturday's game on a high, though, after achieving one of the greatest results in club history.

Copa Libertadores finalists Santos were downed 2-0 away from home in the opening group stage match of the 2021 competition, with Carlos Garces' strike and a Para own goal sealing a famous night for the Ecuadorians in Vila Belmiro.

Barcelona then made it two from two in the Copa by thrashing The Strongest in Guayaquil, leaving them top of Group C.

Emelec did not make the Libertadores in 2021, but also top their Sudamericana group with two wins from two.

They have also been in fine form domestically going into this Clasico del Astillero, winning three of their last four Serie A games to overtake Barcelona at the top.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 6:30pm/9:30pm Barcelona vs Emelec Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 3:30pm/6:30pm Aucas vs Tecnico Universitario Fanatiz May 2 11am/2pm Mushuc Runa vs Catolica Fanatiz May 2 1:30pm/4:30pm Orense vs 9 de Octubre Fanatiz May 2 4pm/7pm Guayaquil City vs Manta Fanatiz May 3 5pm/8pm Delfin vs Olmedo Fanatiz

