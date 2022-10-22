Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Athletic Club in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Barcelona is set to host Athletic Club in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Sunday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico but have since bounced back with a 3-0 win against Villarreal.

Barcelona have suffered only one loss from the last five outings whereas sixth-placed Athletic Club are winless in their last three games.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club date & kick-off time

Game:

Barcelona vs Athletic Club

Date:

October 23, 2022

Kick-off:

3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 24)

Venue:

Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

ITV4, ITV Hub, Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

NA

ESPN+

UK

Premier Sports 1, ITV4, ITV Hub

Premier Player, La Liga TV

India

Sports18 - 1 SD/HD

Voot Select

Barcelona squad & team news

Barcelona will once again be without the services of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay due to injuries.

There are no other major concerns for Xavi ahead of the Catalans' clash against Athletic Club.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas

Defenders

Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde

Midfielders

Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong

Forwards

Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Athletic Club team news and squad

Ander Capa and Jon Morcillo continue to be unavailable for Athletic Club but the otherwise, the club has no fresh injury concerns.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer, Herrera, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams, N Williams.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Simon, Agirrezabala, Iruarrizaga

Defenders

Vivian, Martinez, Yeray, Lekue, Yuri, De Marcos, Capa, Balenziaga, Paredes.

Midfielders

Vesga, Sancet, Garcia, Vencedor, Zarraga, Garcia, Herrera.

Forwards

Morci, Berenguer, Williams, Muniain, Williams Jr., Guruzeta, Villalibre, Ares

