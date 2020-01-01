Barcelona transfer targets: Neymar, Lautaro & players linked with the club

All the latest Blaugrana transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

's activity in the transfer market in recent seasons has been marked by a new willingness to spend record sums of money.

Recruits such as Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are testament to that fact, costing a combined €350 million (£300m/$390m) plus add-ons.

The goal behind the strategy is to build a team that will become the undisputed best in the world, with players who will complement the jewel in the crown, Lionel Messi.

Goal will keep you on top of all the latest transfer news, rumours - including insight from our correspondent Ignasi Oliva - and gossip regarding Barcelona's targets right here with regular updates.

Top Barcelona transfer targets

It is unlikely that Barcelona will bolster their squad during the January transfer window, but there are a number of targets being lined up with a view to making a series of summer swoops.

Neymar is the number one target and, despite missing out last summer, Barca are determined to strike a deal with that will allow the Brazilian to return to Camp Nou.

As the Catalan giants look to a future without Luis Suarez, striker Lautaro Martinez is considered the perfect replacement and a player who is already fostering a partnership with Lionel Messi with .

In the long tradition of La Masia graduates returning to the club, Dani Olmo is moving closer to a switch from . Barca are understood to be ahead of and in the race.

Matthijs de Ligt is still a target for Barcelona and they would love to reunite the Dutch youngster with his former team-mate Frenkie de Jong, but will be forced to wait for now.

Latest Barcelona transfer news & rumours

Umtiti wanted by Man Utd, & Spurs

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is a winter target for Manchester United, Arsenal and , according to El Desmarque.

The international could be on the move in the coming weeks, with the World Cup winner having slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

Barca not thinking about Vidal transfer - Valverde

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said he is not thinking about Arturo Vidal leaving the champions amid links to Inter and Manchester United.

Vidal has slipped down the pecking order since Frenkie de Jong's arrival from Ajax, prompting speculation over his future at Camp Nou, where he has only started four La Liga matches this season.

Barcelona offer €6m for Matheus Fernandes

Barcelona have opened negotiations with Palmeiras for midfielder Matheus Fernandes, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan side have made a €6 million bid for the 21-year-old, but the deal is made complicated by the fact his previous side, Botafogo, still own some of his rights and must agree to let him go to .

Potential Barcelona exits

international Arturo Vidal has endured a winter of discontent at Camp Nou and rumours of a switch to Antonio Conte's Inter have been fuelled by a disagreement he has had with the club over bonuses.

Vidal is expected to be joined in leaving by Ivan Rakitic, though the club are unwilling to let either depart until the summer in order to ensure adequate depth for their campaign.

Samuel Umtiti is another potential departee, with the club open to offers for the French centre-back, while Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a series of clubs having failed to break through in Catalunya.

Confirmed Barcelona January window transfers

Barcelona signings

Barcelona departures

