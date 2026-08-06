Barcelona tickets: prices, package deals, flights and more

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Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey trophyGetty Images
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How to buy FC Barcelona 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, La Liga & more

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Don’t miss out on seeing the Catalan giants in live action this season, with all the places to get tickets

Every football enthusiast dreams of being at Spotify Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal execute a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, see Raphinha tear through opposition defenses, or watch Pedri thread an impossible pass through the eye of a needle.

As FC Barcelona continue their high-octane campaign under Hansi Flick, securing seats to see the Blaugrana live in Catalonia remains one of the most coveted experiences in European sports.

Let GOAL take you through where to find Barcelona tickets and how much they’ll cost.

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Upcoming Barcelona 2026/27 fixtures

Date & KO TimeFixtureCompetitionTickets
Sun Aug 16, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Athletic ClubLa LigaTickets
Sun Aug 23, 7:00pmElche CF vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Aug 30, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Rayo VallecanoLa LigaTickets
Sun Sep 6, 8:00pmValencia CF vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Wed Sep 16, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Real Racing ClubLa LigaTickets
Sun Sep 20, 8:00pmSevilla FC vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Sep 27, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Real SociedadLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 4, 7:00pmRC Celta Vigo vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 18, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs RCD MallorcaLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 25, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 1, 7:00pmCA Osasuna vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 8, 8:00pmAtlético Madrid vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 22, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Villarreal CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 29, 7:00pmReal Betis vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 6, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Girona FCLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 13, 7:00pmDeportivo Alavés vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 20, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs UD Las PalmasLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 3, 7:00pmRCD Espanyol vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 10, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Getafe CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 17, 7:00pmAthletic Club vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 24, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Elche CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 31, 7:00pmRayo Vallecano vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 7, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Atlético MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 14, 7:00pmReal Sociedad vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 21, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs Sevilla FCLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 28, 7:00pmVillarreal CF vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 7, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs RC Celta VigoLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 14, 7:00pmRCD Mallorca vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 21, 7:00pmFC Barcelona vs CA OsasunaLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 4, 8:00pmGirona FC vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 11, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Real BetisLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 18, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs RCD EspanyolLa LigaTickets
Wed Apr 21, 8:00pmUD Las Palmas vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun May 2, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Deportivo AlavésLa LigaTickets
Sun May 9, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun May 16, 8:00pmFC Barcelona vs Valencia CFLa LigaTickets
Sun May 23, 8:00pmReal Racing Club vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun May 30, 8:00pmGetafe CF vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets

How to buy Barcelona tickets?

Navigating FC Barcelona's ticket releases requires understanding the club’s tiered allocation model:

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  • Socios (Club Members) Priority: Official club members receive priority access to purchase single-match tickets before drops open to the general public.
  • Culés Premium Members: Holders of official fan membership gain a secondary priority window, usually 5 to 7 days before kick-off. Signing up for this program is highly recommended for non-resident supporters aiming for face-value tickets.
  • General Public Drops: Remaining general admission seats are released online via FC Barcelona’s official ticket portal roughly 3 to 5 days before a matchday. Because season ticket holders can release their seats back to the system via the Seient Lliure program, extra tickets often pop up in small batches right up until matchday.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand fixtures - such as El Clásico, European knockout ties, or derby games against Espanyol - official releases sell out within minutes. Verified resale platforms like StubHub offer guaranteed mobile ticket transfers for fans traveling from abroad who need to confirm seats well in advance.

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How much are Barcelona tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Barcelona tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Like most teams in La Liga, Barcelona offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

History of the Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.

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Frequently asked questions

If you make a purchase months before the fixture, long before the date and time are confirmed, you stand a better chance of securing the cheapest Barcelona tickets. Alternatively, in the hours before the match, it’s not unusual to see cheap Barca tickets on the market. Sellers with a lot of tickets will reduce prices to get rid of their stock before it’s too late, so you may get good last-minute ticket deals. Tickets for a Barcelona game will also be cheaper if the opposition are less famous. So, with all respect, there will be less demand and lower prices for tickets for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo, compared to El Clasico.

Due to the immense popularity of matches between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you can expect to pay significantly more for El Clasico match tickets, than other Barcelona matches. Going through official channels, El Clasico tickets at Camp Nou will start at €100 behind the goals and rise to the maximum of €186 for the best seats. On the secondary market tickets for El Clasico are affected by dynamic pricing, so can be much more expensive than any other Barcelona match. Prices will vary from match to match. Still, considering that the La Liga is usually at stake in this marquee, fans will be happy to pay the price.

Yes, you can tour Camp Nou, experiencing FC Barcelona’s history and facilities up close. The tour includes access to the stadium, press room, players' tunnel, and even pitchside. Visitors can also explore the Barca Museum, which showcases trophies, memorabilia, and interactive displays about the club’s legacy, including a Messi Space and Trophy Gallery. Options for guided and self-guided tours are available, and bookings can be made online. A basic ticket for the Camp Nou tour costs €21, rising to €41 for the ‘Total Xperience’, which includes interactive family fun, like taking a penalty against a robot goalkeeper. There’s also a matchday guided tour for €99.

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