'There will be war' - Barcelona star Raphinha reveals message of support for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior following racist abuse

Barcelona star Raphinha unveiled a message in solidarity with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, as he was substituted against Valladolid on Tuesday.

Raphinha unveiled message as he was substituted

Barcelona and Valladolid players held anti-racism banner

Vinicius has received support from across football

WHAT HAPPENED? Raphinha took his shirt off as he was substituted, revealing a message that read, in English: "As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the glow of the eyes, there will be war.” Vinicius, who was racially abused by Valencia fans at the weekend, leading to a suspension in play as Real Madrid lost at the Mestalla, has the same message tattooed on his body. Before the game between the Liga champions and Valladolid, players from both teams held up an anti-racism banner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius has received support from across the football world, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Ronaldo Nazario showing their solidarity with the Brazilian. He has since had his red card, which he received after a melee in the penalty area following the abuse, revoked by the Spanish Football Federation, while Valencia have confirmed that three perpetrators have been identified by police.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? He is now free to play in Real's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti will select him.