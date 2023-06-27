Barcelona make Sofyan Amrabat transfer decision after failing to re-sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona have reportedly decided against a transfer for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat after failing to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Barca wanted a Messi and Amrabat team-up

Argentine signed for Inter Miami

Amrabat now out of Barca's plans

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona have reached a final decision regarding the possible transfer of Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Amrabat following their failed bid to bring back Messi, who is set to join MLS outfit Inter Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report explains that Barca wanted to team Messi and Amrabat up for next season. The Catalans wanted someone who could provide the legs in a diamond formation, with Amrabat considered to be the top transfer target for that role as he would operate at the base of the midfield. Messi, on the other hand, would have operated in a free-roaming role at the tip of the diamond formation, just behind the forwards. Amrabat would also have been the ideal replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets, who is set to reunite with Messi in Miami.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Now, though, with Barca failing to come up with a 'viability plan' to re-sign Messi, and Ilkay Gundogan arriving at Camp Nou, Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of going after Amrabat.

The Moroccan was a part of the plans for Barcelona till the end of this month, but Messi's departure to the United States means that Amrabat is no longer a target for Xavi's midfield.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

FC Barcelona

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men won their first league title in four years last season, and will hope to add more reinforcements after signing Gundogan on a free transfer.