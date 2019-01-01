Barcelona snap up teenage midfielder Reis from Groningen

The Eredivisie outfit have revealed that a deal to take the talented 18-year-old to Camp Nou has been completed

have wrapped up a deal for Groningen’s teenage midfielder Ludovit Reis, with the youngster moving to Camp Nou on a long-term contract that includes a €100 million (£88m/$111m) release clause.

It is reported that the Liga champions have parted with an initial fee of around €3m, which could rise to €8m if various clauses are met.

At just 18 years of age, a highly-rated talent is now set to join star-studded ranks at Camp Nou.

He is a product of Groningen’s academy system and made his senior debut for the club in September 2017.

A place in the Eredivisie record books will forever be his, with a goal against Sparta Rotterdam making him the first player born in the 21st century to find the target in the Dutch top flight.

Reis has been a regular since making a first-team breakthrough and will depart with the best wishes of those who have helped to shape his career to this point.

Groningen’s technical director, Mark-Jan Fledderus, told the club’s official website: “It is a compliment to all levels of the club.

“The youth scout recognised the specific qualities of Ludovit four years ago and managed to persuade him to come to Groningen.

“There the trainers went to work with him and they helped him in his further development.

“Ludovit subsequently had the opportunity to show himself at a very young age around the first-team selection.

“Thanks to the excellent facilities at the TopsportZorgCentrum, among other things, his development has gone at a furious pace. With the ultimate reward being the interest of Barcelona and this final transition.”

He added: “This transfer shows that it is possible for talented young players at FC Groningen, under professional supervision and in a top sports environment, to develop and make the transition from Groningen to a world-famous club like Barcelona.

“But the biggest compliment goes to Ludovit Reis himself, who was named 'Warrior of the Year' in 2017 for FC Groningen training for a reason. We wish him every success in . ”

The Eredivisie club’s managing director, Hans Nijland, went on to say: “In 23 years I have been able to do business on behalf of FC Groningen with large clubs at home and abroad, but this transfer with one of the largest clubs in the world is a wonderful agreement.”