Bring on Barcelona! Real Madrid defeat Getafe behind Militao goal as Clasico nears

An early goal from Eder Militao proved enough for Real Madrid as they ran out 1-0 winners against Getafe on Saturday as a clash with Barcelona looms.

Militao scored just three minutes in

Rodrygo had goal disallowed

Madrid still unbeaten this season

WHAT HAPPENED? It took just three minutes for the Spanish champions to break the deadlock as Militao headed in at the near post after a corner from Luka Modric. Rodrygo thought he had doubled his side's lead in the second half but his goal was disallowed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures Madrid's unbeaten start to the season continues and puts them three points clear of Barcelona, though their rivals can pull level on Sunday with a win against Celta. The Blancos were held to a draw last weekend by Osasuna, so this was a nice bounce back.

ALL EYES ON: Madrid were missing star striker Karim Benzema and were certainly missing the French striker's eye for goal in this match. Madrid had 18 attempts against Getafe and only four were on target. The 34-year-old, who has three La Liga goals this season, would have provided an extra threat up front had he been fit.

DID YOU KNOW? Luka Modric's assist for Eder Militao was his 50th in La Liga for Real Madrid.

Are some of Madrid's more senior players holding them back?

Militao's goal was simple but classy

The whole team are getting in on the goals

Do Carlo Ancelotti's men need to be more clinical?

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's team are back in Champions League action in midweek when they host Shakhtar. After that, they will come up against Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season.