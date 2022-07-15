The Brazil international has sealed his dream move to Camp Nou after spending two years in English football at Elland Road

Barcelona have completed the signing of Raphinha after the Liga giants beat competition from Chelsea to sign the Brazil international from Leeds United.

The move comes as something of a surprise, given Barca's financial struggles, but is one that has been a long time in the making after Raphinha agreed personal teams with the Blaugrana back in May.

Raphinha is the latest addition to Xavi's ranks as the Barca boss seeks to bring the club back to the top in both domestic and European competition.

How much will Barcelona pay for Raphinha?

Barcelona will pay an initial fee of €59 million (£50m/$59m) to Leeds for the services of the winger, while a further €6m (£5m/$6m) may need to be paid in add-ons.

The fee will, however, be paid in instalments due to Barca's current financial plight.

The Liga giants are currently in the process of raising €600m (£515m/$630m) so that they can register Raphinha, fellow new signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, and any other potential incomings this summer.

Barca plan to raise extra money by agreeing to non-footballing deals, such as selling 49.9 per cent of the club's Licensing and Merchandising (BLM).

The sale of 10% of the club's TV rights for a period of 25 years has already been agreed with American investment firm Sixth Street, but that will only bring in a total of €267m (£226m/$227m).

What is Raphinha's contract length at Barcelona?

Raphinha has signed a five-year contract with Barcelona that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

It is a long-term investment from Barca's perspective, which they hope will once again make them competitive for major silverware on multiple fronts.

Where will Raphinha play for Barcelona?

Raphinha enjoyed plenty of success cutting in from the right-hand side during his time at Leeds, but he is not assured of playing the same role at Camp Nou.

Barca fought hard to convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new two-year deal with the club, so he could start the season as the preferred option on the right.

That could leave Raphinha in a battle with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to start on the left, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also factor into that discussion should Barca succeed in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

Regardless, from a position of weakness, Barcelona are well on their way to having one of the most feared and well-stocked attacking units in European football once more.

Who else will Barcelona sign this summer?

Barcelona have already completed the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, with the pair having arrived on free transfers following their respective departures from Chelsea and Milan.

Raphinha's arrival is unlikely to be the last before the transfer window shuts though.

Robert Lewandowski is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich this summer and would welcome an opportunity to test himself in La Liga at the age of 33, with Barca having already made one bid for the Poland international.

For the most part however, Barca are looking to the Premier League for potential targets.

Chelsea full-back duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both on Xavi's summer wish list, while Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is also a target, though they may be priced out of a move for the Portugal international.

Further central defensive reinforcements have also been discussed, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly among those thought to be on Barca's radar, albeit the latter is close to agreeing a move to Chelsea.

