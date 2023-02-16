Barcelona problems mount! Marcos Alonso transfer complaint lodged to FIFA by ex-Chelsea defender's old academy club

Barcelona have seen their signing of Marcos Alonso reported to FIFA by the Spain international defender’s former academy club.

Left-back joined Blaugrana from Chelsea

Aubameyang headed in the opposite direction

Union Adarve believe they are due compensation

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old left-back joined the ranks at Camp Nou from Chelsea after leaving Stamford Bridge by mutual consent, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading in the opposite direction on the same day. Union Adarve, a Segunda Division team, claims that a player exchange was carried out there, with Chelsea also parting with €12 million (£11m/$13m) in order to acquire Aubameyang.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If that were the case, Adarve would be due a compensation package from Barca due to the terms laid out by FIFA in which those teams that helped to nurture top talent in their younger years are financially rewarded for their efforts. Alonso did spend plenty of his youth with Real Madrid, but also took in a stint with Adarve.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They refuse to believe that deals for Alonso and Aubameyang were separate entities, given the small transfer fee involved, and AS reports that they are taking their case to FIFA. If Barca are found to have breached any regulations put in place by world football’s governing body, then they could face sanctions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty.

WHAT NEXT? Alonso has already committed to a new contract at Barca, having initially penned a 12-month deal, but the Liga giants – who sit top of the table in 2022-23 – are known to be navigating their way through considerable monetary difficulties and continue to encounter a number of issues on the financial front. It has also been revealed that the club is under investigation for making payments totalling €1.6 million to the former vice-president of the RFEF Technical Committee of Referees.