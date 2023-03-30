Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest wanted by West Ham and Crystal Palace with USMNT star set to leave Camp Nou this summer

United States international full-back Sergio Dest is reportedly set to leave Barcelona this summer, with interest being shown from the Premier League.

Slipped down the pecking order in Spain

Taking in loan spell at AC Milan

Expected to be sold in next transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old right-back moved to Camp Nou from Ajax in 2020, but he has found the going tough in Catalunya and has taken in just 72 appearances for the Liga giants. After slipping down the pecking order at Barca, Dest was allowed to join AC Milan on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Things have not gone much better for him in Italy, despite gracing the 2022 World Cup finals, and the expectation is that he will be on the move again when another transfer window swings open. Sport believes that will be the case, with Dest’s asking price having dropped to around the €12 million (£11m/$13m) mark.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that West Ham and Crystal Palace would be interested in taking the USMNT star to England, while Union Berlin – who have been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and may yet secure Champions League qualification – are keen on adding the Dutch-born defender to their ranks in Germany.

WHAT NEXT? There are also suggestions that a number of clubs in Spain have asked about the possibility of taking Dest on loan for 2023-24, but Barca need to free up funds from sales this summer and a permanent switch elsewhere is considered to be the most likely option.