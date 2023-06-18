'I absolutely don't care' - Barcelona star Gavi gives savage response to Real Madrid's capture of Jude Bellingham

Gavi gave a savage reaction to Real Madrid's capture of Jude Bellingham as he insisted Barcelona will fight to "the death" to retain the Liga title.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos are already moving to strengthen their squad after Barca claimed a first title in four years in La Liga, but despite England international Bellingham arriving on a €103m (£88m/$110m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the teenager is insistent Xavi's side have nothing to fear from their rivals in 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Barca is not at its best economic moment right now, but many very strong youngsters have come out of the academy and we have a great team," Gavi told Mundo Deportivo. "Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don't care. We have our own [players] and we will always go to [the] death [to win]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca finished ten points clear of Real in the Liga standings last term as Xavi clinched his first league title since returning to the club as head coach. However, Real will be expected to close that gap in 2023-24 after the addition of Bellingham, who won't be the only new face through the Santiago Bernabeu doors this summer. Spanish striker Joselu is set to re-join Los Blancos before the end of the month, and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is back on the club's radar after revealing he won't be extending his contract at Parc des Princes.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR GAVI? The midfielder's attentions are currently on international matters, as Spain face Croatia in the 2023 Nations League Final this weekend at Rotterdam's De Kuip, following a dramatic late victory over Italy.