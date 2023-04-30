Barcelona Femeni crowned Liga F champions for fourth straight season following win over Sporting Huelva

Barcelona Femeni confirmed themselves as Liga F champions for the fourth season in a row with a 2-0 win over Sporting Huelva on Sunday.

Barca confirm Liga F title win

Confirmed in victory over Sporting Huelva

100% league record with four games left

WHAT HAPPENED? In the same week where they made history by qualifying for a third successive Champions League final by seeing off Chelsea over two legs, Barcelona clinched a fourth straight Liga F crown - and eighth in the club's history - with a win over Sporting Club de Huelva, putting the seal on a potentially flawless league campaign with four games to spare.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 26 wins from 26 league games, 106 goals scored and just five conceded after full-time of their all-important win, Barcelona's league victory will go down as one of the most dominant campaigns in football. Laia Codina's 39th-minute strike opened the scoring on the day, finding the back of the net with a smart volley from a well-delivered set-piece at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

As the crowd roared for the imminent return of Alexia Putellas as she warmed up from the sidelines, Barca found their second through Jana Fernandez, putting a second hand on the title after an hour. Putellas came on for the final 15 minutes to a raucous reception after finally returning from a long-term injury.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite their rampant firing rate this season and the fact they managed to pull together 61 wins in a row before drawing in the Champions League semi-final second leg with Chelsea, Barcelona are not even on course to better last season's frightening tally of 183 league goals scored.

Despite being knocked out of the Copa de la Reina by Osasuna in the round of 16, Barcelona could still finish with a treble of trophies if they are to reach the top of the European mountain once again.

IN A PHOTO:

@FCBfemeni

THE VERDICT: While their unrivalled dominance is clear evidence that there is still plenty of work to do to ensure women's football becomes more competitive within Spain, Barcelona deserve enormous amounts of credit for their relentless pursuit of perfection, season upon season, which sets the standard and continues to propel forward the game in both quality and popularity.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? With the league wrapped up again, Jonatan Giraldez's side will be determined not to take their foot off the gas sitting just four games away from another perfect record. That would serve as sufficient warm-up for the Champions League final, where they will take on either Arsenal or VfL Wolfsburg.