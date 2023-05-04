What are Barcelona cooking?! Elaborate Ansu Fati for Ruben Neves swap deal being seriously considered at Camp Nou

An elaborate swap deal involving Ansu Fati moving from Barcelona to Wolves and Ruben Neves going the other way is being considered at Barcelona.

Fati would move to Wolves

Neves would join Barcelona

Wolves would pay a fee

WHAT HAPPENED? A report from Relevo in Spain claims that Fati's agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to move his client to a new club this summer, and appears to have come up with the idea of a swap deal. Wolves have offered £26.2m ($33m) plus Neves to Barcelona, with the Catalan club interested in signing the Portugal international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona must trim their wage bill by around €200 million (£175m) if they are to register any new signings - amid links with Lionel Messi - and Fati represents one of their most sellable assets. Any deal to move him on would be profit for Barca, as the 20-year-old came through their academy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neves is seen as a potential long-term replacement to Sergio Busquets, but it remains to be seen if Fati would be willing to move to England. Wolves, managed by ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, are currently 14th in the Premier League table and the swap deal rests on the winger's approval.

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI? The youngster has a major decision to make over his future, having slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona. He has only made 11 starts in La Liga this season, with just five games to go.