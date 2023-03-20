Back to Barcelona! Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forms part of Clasico celebrations

Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to former club Barcelona on Sunday to form part of their Clasico celebrations.

Striker left Camp Nou in summer of 2022

Has found the going tough in England

Expected to be on the move in next window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker left Camp Nou for Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window of 2022, but has endured a tough time in west London and currently finds himself frozen out. With there little for Aubameyang to get excited about at Chelsea, the 33-year-old took the opportunity on Sunday to head back to Catalunya and join his former team-mates in the dressing room as they toasted a dramatic 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang has taken in just 18 appearances for Chelsea this season, with only three goals recorded. He has not figured for the Blues at all since stepping off the bench in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on February 26.

WHAT NEXT? The expectation is that Aubameyang will be on the move again this summer, with Chelsea needing to trim their bloated squad after investing around £600 million ($732m) on fresh faces across the last two transfer windows.