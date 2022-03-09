Bad boy Atletico Mineiro rooster mascot gets ban for 'intimidatory' behaviour
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Atletico Mineiro's rooster mascot has received a one-match ban from Brazilian football for "intimidatory" behaviour.
The costumed trouble-maker ran to prevent a Cruzeiro player from celebrating in front of fans, throwing his arm out to stop him.
The Minas Gerais state football federation has said in a statement that it was important to send a message to mascots to curb similar incidents.
Editors' Picks
- Real's Remontada! Benzema hits hat-trick as Madrid emulate Barcelona by stunning PSG with comeback win
- How Havertz benched Lukaku to become Chelsea's answer to Kane and Benzema
- Real Madrid magician Modric back to his best ahead of Champions League showdown with PSG
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: PSG rise as Bayern Munich fall from top spot