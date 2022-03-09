Bad boy Atletico Mineiro rooster mascot gets ban for 'intimidatory' behaviour

Atletico Mineiro's rooster mascot has received a one-match ban from Brazilian football for "intimidatory" behaviour.

The costumed trouble-maker ran to prevent a Cruzeiro player from celebrating in front of fans, throwing his arm out to stop him.

The Minas Gerais state football federation has said in a statement that it was important to send a message to mascots to curb similar incidents.

Bad boy rooster earns ban