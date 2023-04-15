Atletico Madrid to stand firm on €100m Joao Felix valuation - but no bid forthcoming from Chelsea

Atletico Madrid will ask for no less than €100 million (£89m/$111m) for Joao Felix this summer, with Chelsea no closer to signing him permanently.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese star has shown glimpses of technical quality but has ultimately suffered from the same struggles he experienced in the Spanish capital - a lack of end product. Felix's two goals in ten matches across all competitions means he alone isn't the sole contributor to Chelsea's underwhelming campaign. But it does leave the forward with only a handful of games to impress his temporary employers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's according to recent information from Spanish outlet AS, who report that, despite the supposed "delight" with Felix among those in the Blues hierarchy, Chelsea are yet to table a concrete bid for the Portugal international. The report adds that, should Todd Boehly be willing to sit down and negotiate a permanent transfer, Atletico won't budge from their €100m evaluation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the flurry of incoming players with more than £600m spent this campaign, that asking price may be harder to match for Boehly and co. next term. Indeed, it is thought that Chelsea are in need of a mass clear-out of current stars before they can bring in any fresh faces. They are therefore unlikely to almost match their transfer record for a player who has scored just two goals in ten matches for the club so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The Portuguese forward, then, is running out of time to impress those in west London, or indeed a host of other suitors, that he is worth his €100m price tag. If he fails to do so, an unwelcome return to Diego Simeone's stewardship may be the only option for Felix come this summer.