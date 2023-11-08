WATCH: Atlanta United’s Xande Silva brings out a Spider-Man mask for MLS Playoff goal celebration!

Atlanta United's Xande Silva celebrated his MLS playoff goal with a Spider-Man mask handed to him by an individual behind the net!

Xande Silva scores smashing goal

Celebrates with Spider-Man mask

Atlanta win 4-2

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva smashed the ball into the roof of the net off the left-flank, and sprinted behind the net to grab the superhero mask. He put it on and then celebrated with his teammates!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the result, the Five Stripes have secured a game 3 in their playoff series against the Crew. With Thiago Almada back in the lineup, they looked like an entirely different side, as the Argentine ran the show from the midfield to the attack.

With game three on the horizon, it's win or be done for both teams as their playoff hopes rest in a victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA? Game three of their best-of-3 series will take place on Sunday, November 12 ahead of the international break.