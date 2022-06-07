Athletic Bilbao’s new away kit celebrates 'Los Leones'

The kit features a bold abstract design which is inspired by the energy and spirit of the club.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Athletic Bilbao are known for their red and white stripes. The colours have been used since 1910 and still form the backbone of its home kit, including the 2022/23 design that was revealed last week.

For the away kit, however, New Balance and Athletic Bilbao have taken inspiration from the club’s “Los Leones” nickname. The name, which translates as “The Lions,” can be traced back to the club’s origins next to San Mames church, with the grizzly death of the titular saint inspiring the nickname and the name of the club’s current stadium.

Celebrating this “Los Leones” moniker, the new away kit features an eye-catching red and black lion-inspired graphic across its “Magnet Grey” jersey. This print is contrasted against the plain black sleeves, shorts and socks that complete the Athletic Club away kit.

As well as referencing the “Los Leones” nickname, the kit’s design is also a reference to the “fierce spirit” of the club. Launching the kit, defender Iñigo Martínez said that it “shows what it means to be part of the Athletic Club family. It’s hard to put into words what it means to play for this team, but I’ll wear this new shirt with pride next season, as will the rest of the team.”

UK: Get it from Athletic club shop for €79.95

US: Get it from New Balance for $89.99