‘At Real Madrid you win the finals!’ – Blancos always looking for more, says Marcelo

The Brazilian defender has spent 13 trophy-laden years at Santiago Bernabeu, but insists there will be letting up from those in the Spanish capital

Marcelo is eager to point out that “you win finals” at , with the Blancos never resting on their laurels even when enjoying historic runs on the trophy-collecting front.

Success is demanded, rather than longed for, at Santiago Bernabeu, with there an expectation that each passing season will see cause for celebration.

Real have, for the most part, delivered on that remit and are well established as one of the most decorated clubs on the planet.

More teams

In recent times, a Liga title triumph has been savoured under Zinedine Zidane, while the Frenchman also oversaw a history-making run of three successive Champions League crowns.

Marcelo, who has been in the Spanish capital since 2007, played a leading role in all of those successes.

He is rightly proud of what he has achieved, but the Brazilian defender is also aware that Real are a club that continuously looks to the future and will accept nothing less than ultimate glory whenever a piece of major silverware comes up for grabs.

Marcelo told Real Madrid TV: "The most important thing is that when we win a trophy, we don't think about stopping and letting time go by.

"We always think about winning more, even if we've won three in a row.

"When I arrived, Madrid taught me to fight until the end. You win the finals.

"I've learned a lot with Real Madrid about this.

"When we think we've won everything, we want to win again. That's our way of thinking."

Marcelo, who has won 21 trophies across his 13 years with the Blancos, added: "Real Madrid grow in finals.

"We have a mentality for this kind of match and at the end you see your friend giving everything and you have to give it too. The coach is the same.

"Motivation makes you feel good, you grow in the match and when you play a final you have to win it."

Real are currently preparing to chase down more honours at home and abroad, with football in and across Europe resuming amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Marcelo claims Zidane’s side are raring to go.

He said, with Madrid sat two points adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Liga table: "We're improving, we've had a hard time without training or playing football, without contact with our team-mates.

Article continues below

"We have got 11 finals and we have to give everything to win.

"We are playing for a very important trophy; we will try to win everything [remaining].

"We are excited to be able to train again and to know that we are going to play in again, too."