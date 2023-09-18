Aston Villa & WSL star Alisha Lehmann reveals sneak peek at 2024 calendar - and it could set you back as much as £150

Aston Villa and Women's Super League star Alisha Lehmann has released her 2024 calendar.

Lehmann released 2024 calendar

Available at the official Alisha Lehmann store

Calendars available for £49.99 and £149.99

WHAT HAPPENED? There are two versions of the calendar that are available at the moment in the official Alisha Lehmann store. While the regular version is available for £49.99, a limited edition autographed copy is available for £149.99.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: In November 2022, Lehmann and her then-boyfriend and Aston Villa colleague Douglas Luiz had reportedly split up following a spat over the release of the latter's 2023 calendar.

WHAT NEXT? Lehmann will be in action for Switzerland in the upcoming international break as they face Italy and Spain in the Women's Nations League.