'Rules must be respected!' - Aston Villa chief slams Roy Keane for 'convenient' narrative after controversial Manchester United late show

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Aston Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany has launched a scathing rebuttal against Roy Keane following the club's dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester United. The Villa chief was left furious after a late equaliser was allowed to stand despite claims of a foul on goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

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Eight-goal Old Trafford thriller

Unai Emery's side looked destined for a memorable Premier League victory after racing into a two-goal lead inside three minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson. However, the Red Devils responded before the break as Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Youri Tielemans struck against his former club.

Villa regained control early in the second half when John McGinn scored from the spot and Leon Goretzka finished a set-piece. Yet, a dramatic stoppage-time collapse saw Joshua Zirkzee grab a 92nd-minute lifeline before Patrick Dorgu bundled home a chaotic late corner. Villa's players immediately surrounded the referee, arguing that Senne Lammens had deliberately impeded Suzuki in the build-up.

Clashing over the contact sport narrative

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane showed little sympathy for Suzuki during his post-match analysis on Sky Sports. He insisted the Japanese international needed to dominate his penalty area rather than complain about physical interference.

"I don't think Suzuki gives himself the best chance of getting it, he's underneath it, just take a step back and attack it," Keane said. "There are bodies in the way, but there's lots going on, football is a contact sport. I have no problem with it."

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He continued: "I've said it before, a goalkeeper in this situation should take command of it. If he's talking about getting blocked and pushed, why doesn't he do that to the opposition players? He's got to come and be aggressive, take command of it, when the ball comes in he's on his heels and he's got to be more aggressive and take command of that six-yard box."

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Vidagany quickly responded to the clip on X, challenging Keane's perspective and reminding officials of the pre-season directives regarding goalkeeper protection.

"To put in context this convenient narrative of 'contact sport' we've been told by referees during the summer that this season to go to unbalance or push the GK on purpose on the six-yard box was not going to be allowed anymore," Vidagany posted.

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"Lammens not even look at the ball, went straight to do a contact with the hip over Zion. Having said that we played good Match and we must do better than last 6 minutes. We will do and we will improve. But the rules are the rules and must be respected. That is a fact."

Emery calls for physical adaptation

While his boardroom colleague took aim at the punditry and officiating, Emery chose to focus on the steep learning curve facing his new goalkeeper. The Spanish tactician acknowledged the physical nature of English football compared to other European leagues.

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"Angry? To accept the two late goals is difficult," Emery stated during his post-match press conference. "It is a process and a good example. How we conceded this last goal, it is adaptation for Suzuki. They are pushing and disturbing him."

He added: "Other countries, they do not permit it. Here, yes. We have to continue analysing and having experiences and trying to avoid situations like we conceded. Am I angry? We must accept that this is the process of adaptation."

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Moving past the late collapse

Villa must quickly recover from the mental blow of surrendering a two-goal advantage so late in the game. Emery and his coaching staff will likely focus heavily on defensive set-pieces in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Suzuki will face immediate pressure to adapt to the physical demands of Premier League penalty boxes. Opposition teams will undoubtedly look to exploit any perceived vulnerability from corners following Sunday's chaotic conclusion.