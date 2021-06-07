Aston Villa confirm Buendia signing from Norwich in record-breaking move to end Arsenal pursuit

A reported £35 million move for the attacking midfielder will bring the 24-year-old to Villa Park, dashing the Gunners' hopes of a last-gasp deal

Aston Villa have confirmed an agreement to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich City, ending Arsenal's pursuit of the Argentina international.

Dean Smith's side will bring the attacking midfielder to Villa Park later this week, once the 24-year-old completes his medical following La Albiceleste's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

The move, which is believed to be in the region of £35 million ($50m) with add-ons - a record sale for Norwich - will represent a blow for the Gunners, who had hoped to bring the playmaker to Emirates Stadium next season.

What has been said?

"Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendia," the Villans confirmed in an official club statement.

"As Emiliano is currently in the Argentina national team’s biosecure bubble, preparing for a World Cup qualifying match with Colombia on Tuesday evening, he will undergo a medical and complete the transfer after the game."

The Canaries themselves published their own statement, adding: "Final confirmation of the transfer will follow upon completion of the player’s medical."

Buendia's big-money move

Having impressed during the 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League, the midfielder's decision to remain with Norwich after they were relegated has been vindicated with a superb season in the second tier.

Article continues below

Named both the club's and the Championship's Player of the Season, he has been at the heart of their immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

It remains a blow to Arsenal however, who remain searching for a playmaker following Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid after a short-term loan.

Further reading