Aston Villa agree €60m Moussa Diaby transfer with Bayer Leverkusen as winger snubs Saudi Arabia offer for Premier League move

Yash Thakur
Moussa Diaby of Bayer 04 LeverkusenGetty Images
M. DiabyAston VillaTransfersBayer LeverkusenPremier League

Aston Villa secures a €60 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Moussa Diaby who turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia to join the Premier League.

  • Aston Villa finalizes €60m deal for Diaby
  • Diaby rejects Saudi Arabia offer
  • Premier League move on the horizon

WHAT HAPPENED? Aston Villa successfully reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to acquire Diaby for a substantial fee of €60 million. The French winger decided to decline an offer from Saudi Arabia to pursue a move to the highly competitive Premier League, according to reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa will sign the 24-year-old on a five-year deal. The former PSG starlet is set to compete in the Europa Conference League in the play-offs next season. His medical visit and then his signature must take place within the next 48 hours.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French winger has reportedly rejected an offer from a Saudi club as he prefers a move to Premier League and compete in European competitions. The Paris-born forward scored nine goals last season in the Bundesliga.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Moussa DiabyGettyMoussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? The Villains are set to face Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford as a part of the Premier League summer series in the next 10 days.

