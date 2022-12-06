Sam-ta Claus is coming to town! Asda clothing brand unveils Christmas collaboration with Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has been unveiled as the face of Asda's George menswear Christmas clothing line.

Big Sam stars in ASDA collaboration

Hilariously leads George Menswear collection

Been without job since 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Asda's home-range clothing brand, George, has unveiled a collaboration with ex-England manager Sam Allardyce, who is heading up their Christmas menswear campaign with a series of incredible pictures and videos posted to their Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 'Big Sam' is a cult hero within English football for his reputation as the man clubs turn to when in need of being steered away from Premier League relegation. He infamously served one game as England manager in 2016 before resigning after being caught trying to help undercover reporters get around FA third-party ownership rules in exchange for cash. He's been without a job since leaving West Brom in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALLARDYCE? It appears as though the 68-year-old is in no rush to get back on the touchline. But while he's a natural in the world of fashion collaborations, we don't imagine it'll be too long before an English side in despair plays the Allardyce card.