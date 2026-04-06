Artificial intelligence predicts who will qualify from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s group

On Tuesday evening, the eyes of football fans around the world will be on the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, where Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, in a clash between two of the continent’s most historic clubs and the most successful in European competition.

Although the German side are considered the favourites to reach the semi-finals, analytical predictions and artificial intelligence models give Real Madrid a slight edge in the first leg, thanks to their historical dominance at home and their resilience in European competitions.

Home advantage for Los Blancos at the Bernabéu

Statistical models suggest that Real Madrid’s chances of winning range between 45% and 50%, compared to a similar percentage for Bayern Munich to win or the match to end in a draw.

This assessment is based on the Spanish side’s outstanding home form, having won eight of their last ten Champions League home matches, with defeats only coming against Manchester City and Arsenal during that period.

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During this run, Real Madrid have outclassed major clubs such as Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Monaco, Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg, reflecting their attacking strength and technical consistency in big matches.

An open match and expectations of goals

Analysts predict an open, goal-filled encounter, with both teams likely to score given their impressive attacking prowess.

Real Madrid have scored in 15 of their last 16 home matches, whilst Bayern Munich have found the net in 12 of their last 13 away matches, averaging two goals per game this season.

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The favourite to qualify

Despite Real Madrid’s advantage in the first leg, general expectations place Bayern Munich as the strongest favourites to reach the semi-finals, thanks to their technical stability under manager Vincent Kompany and their impressive record in the competition this season.

Analysts believe that the Bavarian side has what it takes to challenge for the European title in next month’s final in Budapest.

Memories of previous encounters

The last meeting between the two sides at the Bernabéu ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Munich, which saw the Spanish side book their place in the final at the time.

This time, however, the semi-final will be decided at the Allianz Arena, making the first leg in Madrid a crucial match for both sides’ hopes of continuing their journey towards the title.

Whilst Real Madrid are chasing their 16th title in the competition, Bayern Munich are hoping to regain European glory and prove their superiority over one of their toughest rivals on the Old Continent.

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