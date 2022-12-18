Arthur Melo's agent responds to rumours that midfielder could leave Liverpool in January

Arthur Melo's agent confirmed that his client will remain at Liverpool in January following speculation that his loan spell could be cut short.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian joined the Reds on loan for the season but has yet to play in the Premier League for his new side, having struggled for fitness – which included a thigh injury that ruled him out of the World Cup. However, Arthur's agent, Federico Pastorello, has confirmed his player will not be going anywhere this winter despite some murmurs of a possible early departure.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, he said: "[He will] stay 100 per cent at Liverpool in January. It's an aspect that has never been under discussion.

"I don't know who questioned the rumours about his possible return to Turin, but that's not the case."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old arrived in England to help solve some of Liverpool's issues in the middle of the park. However, he is yet to make a league appearance with his only senior action in a red shirt being a 13 minute European cameo against Napoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR? The break for the winter World Cup has at least allowed the Brazilian more time than usual to recover from a mid-season injury, so he'll be hoping to return to action in the near future.