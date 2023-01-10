Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal’s lack of striking options is a “problem”, with the Gunners seemingly missing out on Joao Felix to Chelsea.

Gunners short on attacking options

Atletico Madrid star heading elsewhere

Still time to do business in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were considered to be leading the chase for a Portugal international forward at one stage, as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid on an initial loan agreement, but it now appears as though they have been pipped to a deal by cross-London rivals. Arteta is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding specific transfer targets, but concedes that he needs to work hard on improving those at his disposal while also reinforcing collective ranks at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told ITV Sport when quizzed on Felix’s supposedly imminently switch to Stamford Bridge: “My job is to make those players as good as I can. I will try to do that and if we have any reinforcements, great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Arsenal boss went on to say of efforts to get attacking additions on board as Eddie Nketiah becomes the Gunners’ only senior striker during the injury-enforced absence of Brazil international Gabriel Jesus: “The problem is we have only one. And to go for that many months until Gabby is back is not easy. But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment and if we can have some reinforcements, great.”

WHAT NEXT? Nketiah netted twice for Arsenal as they eased past Oxford 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, and now has five goals in his last five appearances, but it is clear that greater depth is required in the Gunners’ squad as they look to chase down domestic cup glory alongside bids for Premier League and Europa League crowns.