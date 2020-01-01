'We shoot ourselves in the foot' - Arteta angry as Arsenal discipline problems continue in Southampton draw

Gabriel was shown a second-half red card for the Gunners on Wednesday, the club's second straight match with a player sent off

head coach Mikel Arteta has lamented his side's poor discipline after Gabriel's red card damaged his side in their 1-1 draw against Southampton on Wednesday.

Theo Walcott put the Saints ahead with a first-half goal against his former club before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled the match early in the second half.

With Arsenal poised to chase a winner, the complexion of the game was changed when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Walcott on 62 minutes.

The Gunners were forced to hold on for a point, and although they did snap a three-match losing streak in the Premier League, Arteta was disappointed with yet another game-changing red card from his side.

In Arsenal's previous match, Granit Xhaka was shown a red card in the second half of a 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened .

"We didn't have time to think, we adjusted two or three things to try and win the game," Arteta told the BBC. "The boys came out like we did three days ago, we scored a really good goal, on top in the game, and again we shoot ourselves in the foot.

"Very [disappointed] because in that moment I was thinking to change the centre-back straight away - we didn't even have time to do that. In the end we got a point that, considering the circumstances, we have to accept."

Discipline has been a problem for the Gunners since Arteta took over. Since the Spaniard's first Premier League game in charge, on Boxing Day 2019, Arsenal have been shown seven red cards, four more than any other Premier League side during that period.

In addition, Gabriel's red card means Arsenal have had players sent off in successive Premier League games for the first time since August 2011, when Emmanuel Frimpong (versus ) and Carl Jenkinson (versus ) were red carded in back-to-back matches.

Arteta was happy to see Aubameyang score what was his first goal from open play since the opening game of the season, and only his third league strike of the campaign.

"Aubameyang needed that confidence boost, he is very critical with himself, hopefully he can move and be more optimistic in the future," Arteta said.

Arsenal will look to secure their first Premier League win since November 1 when they travel to Goodison Park to take on on Saturday.