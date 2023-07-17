'Good investment' - Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to win 2023-24 Premier League title after record-breaking Declan Rice transfer

Arsene Wenger believes that Arsenal are now capable of winning the 2023-24 Premier League after signing Declan Rice for a record fee.

Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League

Praises club's new signings

Arsenal came second last season

WHAT HAPPENED? After coming close to winning the Premier League title last year, Arsenal have revamped their squad this season by making three major signings in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Rice has arrived for a club-record transfer fee of £105m ($137m) and legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that the new signings will help the Gunners bag the Premier League this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Eurosport, Wenger said, "I think it is a good investment. Overall, personally, I think they have made good buys as they are players who are now mature, 23, 24, but still young so can stay together for a few years. They will be under more pressure after last year, but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.

"I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger was the last Arsenal manager to win the Premier League title back in the famous 'invincibles' 2003-04 season. With the new signings on board now, Arteta will hope to replicate his former manager's success at the club this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Arsenal.com

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta has announced a 27-man squad for Arsenal's pre-season tour tothe US. The Gunners will take on a MLS All-Star XI on July 19 followed by games against Manchester United, Barcelona and Monaco.