Vivianne Miedema will miss the Women's World Cup due to the ACL injury she sustained in December 2022 against Lyon.

WHAT HAPPENED? Miedema tore her ACL last year and always faced a race against time to regain fitness for this summer's showpiece event in Australia and New Zealand. Speaking during the half-time interval of Arsenal's WSL meeting with Man City, she offered an insight into when she was expecting to be fit, but admitted she will miss the tournament this summer.

WHAT SHE SAID: "No hopes, I'm definitely going to miss the World Cup which is a hard one," she told BBC Sport. "I hope to be back for the beginning of next season. I need to be realistic in that sense."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt that Miedema will be a miss for the Netherlands. She is the all-time top scorer for the country, scoring 95 goals in 115 appearances. The Dutch have been placed in a group alongside the USWNT, Vietnam and Portugal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MIEDEMA? The striker will continue her recovery as Arsenal look to continue their chase of the Women's Super League title against Manchester United in two weeks time.